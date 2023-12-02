Zimbabwe Miners Federation Reaffirms Support For Henrietta Rushwaya
Henrietta Rushwaya is set to continue as Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president after she received the backing of eight provinces within the artisanal and small miners association.
NewZimbabwe.com reported that a meeting held in Harare on 24 November endorsed Rushwaya as ZMF president.
The meeting came after Rushwaya was convicted on charges of attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold out of the country. Read a ZMF memo:
At a meeting held in Harare on the 24th of November 2023, The Midlands Province led by Chairman Makumba Nyenje, moved a motion to support the Presidency of Henrietta Rushwaya and this was supported by Christine Munyoro from Mashonaland Central.
The Youth and Women represented by Darlington Ndlovu, Mrs J. Mazivazvose respectively and the other six provinces unanimously supported the motion.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Having received such recommendations, the National Executive hereby fully endorses the Presidency Rushwaya as ZMF President.
High Court judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda fined Rushwaya US$5 000 following her conviction for attempting to smuggle gold worth US$330 000 to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Justice Kwenda ordered Rushwaya to pay a US$5 000 fine failure of which she will spend 12 months in jail.
In addition, the judge slapped Rushwaya with 18 months’ imprisonment wholly suspended for three years on condition she does not commit a similar offence during the same period.
More: Pindula News