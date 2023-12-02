Zimbabwe Miners Federation Reaffirms Support For Henrietta Rushwaya

9 minutes ago Sat, 02 Dec 2023 07:38:44 GMT

Henrietta Rushwaya is set to continue as Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president after she received the backing of eight provinces within the artisanal and small miners association.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that a meeting held in Harare on 24 November endorsed Rushwaya as ZMF president.

The meeting came after Rushwaya was convicted on charges of attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold out of the country. Read a ZMF memo:

