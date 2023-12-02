ZIMSEC Grade Seven Results Out, Pass Rate Increases
The 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven results were released on Friday, 01 December, with the pass rate increasing to 45.57%, up from 40.09% recorded in 2022, reported ZBC News.
The results were announced at the ZIMSEC headquarters in Harare by the examination body’s Board Chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje.
Mwenje attributed the increase in pass rate to the return to the normal school calendar after COVID-19 disruptions among other factors. He said:
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2023 ZIMSEC Grade Seven Examination results.
A total of 372 603 candidates sat for one to six subjects during the 2023 Grade seven examinations as compared to 343 169 candidates who sat for the same examination in 2022 showing a 7.89% increase in candidature.
The 2023 Grade 7 Examination session recorded a national pass rate of 45.57%. This is an increase of 5.48% in candidates’ performance from last year’s pass rate of 40. 09%.
The increase in pass rate could be attributed to the return to the normal school calendar after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the various interventions by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in terms of teaching and learning.
The results can be accessed through the ZIMSEC Online Results Portal. ZIMSEC also advised that school heads will start collecting the results from their respective ZIMSEC Regional Offices from Monday, 04 December.
