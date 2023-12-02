ZIMSEC Grade Seven Results Out, Pass Rate Increases

7 minutes ago Sat, 02 Dec 2023 04:30:43 GMT

The 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven results were released on Friday, 01 December, with the pass rate increasing to 45.57%, up from 40.09% recorded in 2022, reported ZBC News.

The results were announced at the ZIMSEC headquarters in Harare by the examination body’s Board Chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje.

Mwenje attributed the increase in pass rate to the return to the normal school calendar after COVID-19 disruptions among other factors. He said:

Feedback