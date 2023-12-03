Robbers Flee Zengeza House, Leaving Accomplice At Crime Scene

The two victims were left under the guard of one suspect while the other four suspects proceeded to the main bedroom where they attacked the third victim before taking US$8 060-00 cash which was in a briefcase.

Four suspects ran into a Toyota Corolla motor vehicle and drove off leaving the fifth suspect behind.

The suspect was apprehended by the victims’ neighbours which led to the recovery of two satchels containing an empty pistol magazine, a Dell laptop, a solar light and a blood pressure check monitor.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the four suspects who are being sought in connection with this case.

