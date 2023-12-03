ZANU PF Wins Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 2 By-election

The Ward seat fell vacant following the death of Patricia Chibaya (CCC), who had won her second term during 23 and 24 August harmonised polls after beating Mutevani.

In its coverage of the election, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Before the setting up of polling stations, voters’ rolls were displayed outside to enable the electorate to check their names, a good practice from the ZEC that serves to lessen the number of redirected and turned-away voters on polling day. Both CCC and ZANU-PF deployed party agents comprehensively across the four polling stations in the Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 2 by-elections. This allows the political party agents to track polling processes and make any informed interventions where necessary.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment