Gift Siziba Warns Tshabangu ZANU PF Will Dump Him
Citizens Coalition for Change )(CCC) spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has warned the party’s self-proclaimed interim Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, will be dumped by ZANU PF soon.
Tshabangu recently recalled 14 CCC legislators and over 17 CCC councillors, alleging that they were no longer members of the party. Some CCC officials claim that Tshabangu was influenced by ZANU PF to initiate the recalls.
During a camping rally held to rally support for the upcoming by-elections, Siziba expressed concern over Tshabangu’s actions, warning him about the people he associates with, NewsDay reported. Siziba cautioned that Tshabangu should be careful as his handlers would eventually turn their backs on him. He said:
Who saw this mad man when people were campaigning. He should be careful with people whom he is dealing with, this will come to an end.
You should be careful because you are dealing with hyenas, Tshabangu. Soon they will start to accuse you. They will use you to backtrack, abandon the struggle, promise you manna from heaven, but when your time expires, they will dump you.
Siziba also said MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora had also been used by ZANU PF but was eventually dumped when he had accomplished his mission. Siziba added:
We fear nothing, they know, you voted and gave people a mandate. Everywhere, where there is a robot, it is governed by CCC, all residents who contribute taxes are governed by CCC. So, in council, we are the government and Zanu PF is in the rural council.
Siziba claimed that the CCC did not have a position of secretary-general. He added that the party’s opponents thought that the CCC had no Constitution but were surprised when it was produced in court. He stated that the CCC had registered the party in 2022 and had received recognition from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).