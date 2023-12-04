Gift Siziba Warns Tshabangu ZANU PF Will Dump Him

5 minutes ago Mon, 04 Dec 2023 04:49:50 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change )(CCC) spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has warned the party’s self-proclaimed interim Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, will be dumped by ZANU PF soon.

Tshabangu recently recalled 14 CCC legislators and over 17 CCC councillors, alleging that they were no longer members of the party. Some CCC officials claim that Tshabangu was influenced by ZANU PF to initiate the recalls.

During a camping rally held to rally support for the upcoming by-elections, Siziba expressed concern over Tshabangu’s actions, warning him about the people he associates with, NewsDay reported. Siziba cautioned that Tshabangu should be careful as his handlers would eventually turn their backs on him. He said:

