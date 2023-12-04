Highlanders Has Confirmed The Departure Of Coach Brito And Assistant Torres

The club thanks Mr. Brito and Mr. Torres for their time with the club and also wishes them all the best in their new endeavors.

Torres had already taken to social media to announce that they had left the Bulawayo-based giants. He bade farewell to Highlanders fans:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Done! One more beautiful chapter of my life is done. Highlanders such a big institution, was a big pleasure for me to belong to that family; very passionate supporters that are really the heart of that institution. We did our best, 22 unbeaten games proves how hard we tried. To much would be to talk but now is just time to say thanks…Once again thank you to all, was a big pleasure to be part of Highlanders. See u someday!

Brito became the head coach of Highlanders Football Club in June 2022 but was unable to lead them to their first league title since 2006. He currently has a contract with the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, as their coach, which he took on in September. Brito achieved two draws in the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Tags

Leave a Comment