South Africa: 13 Suspected Illegal Immigrants Arrested For Illegal Gold Mining

4 minutes ago Mon, 04 Dec 2023 04:23:45 GMT

Thirteen people who are believed to have entered South Africa illegally are scheduled to go to court on Monday (today). They were arrested at an old mine in Klerksdorp. The operation to arrest them involved various law enforcement units, including the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit, SA National Defence Force (SANDF), Klerksdorp illicit mining task team, national intervention unit, North West explosives unit, K9 and motorcycle units.

The individuals, who range in age from 15 to 46, are suspected of not having the necessary documents to be in the country legally, The Sowetan reported. According to Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula, the arrest occurred after authorities received information about illegal gold mining in the area. Mathebula said: