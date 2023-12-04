ZBC, ZRP, Musicians And Civic Organisations March To Raise Awareness On Gender-based Violence

Gospel artist Petronella Piwa encouraged fellow artists to use their influence to fight against GBV. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) emphasised the significance of partnerships in addressing GBV cases.

Population Service Zimbabwe emphasized the importance of enlightening communities about GBV, particularly in areas like Mbare where such cases are prevalent. The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, represented by National FM Station Manager Isaac Munzabwa, highlighted its commitment to raising awareness about GBV through various programs and news items. He said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

This march is part of a whole scope of programmes that we have on Radio Zimbabwe, National FM to raise awareness on GBV its effect on the community. We are a national institution, so we package our content for it to get to every corner of the country. The campaign against GBV this year is running under the theme “Unite! Investing to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.

Gender-based violence (GBV) refers to harmful acts inflicted on individuals based on their gender. It encompasses physical, sexual, emotional, and economic abuse. Signs of GBV include physical harm, sexual assault, verbal insults, economic control, and social isolation. While women, girls, and marginalised groups are often disproportionately affected, men and boys can also be victims. It is vital to create a safe and supportive environment that recognises and addresses the experiences of all individuals affected by GBV, seeking assistance and support for both men and women impacted by GBV.

Tags

Leave a Comment