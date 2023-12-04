ZRP Senior Officer Chief Superintendent Caven Tachiona Has Died

Soon after training, he was posted to ZRP Sakubva, Mutare in Manicaland Province. His policing career took him to various stations in Manicaland and Police General Headquarters where he held several positions as he through the ranks.

A church service for the late senior officer was held at Mkushi Training. Academy Chapel on Monday 4th December 2023. Burial has since been scheduled for Zororo Cemetery, Harare at 1400 hours this afternoon.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin MATANGA, senior officers and the entire ZRP family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing on of the illustrious and dedicated senior officer.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Tags

Leave a Comment