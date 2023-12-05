River Valley Group Donates Food Hampers, Other Household Consumables To Over 200 Families

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the company’s kindness. Solomon Gwengwe, the president of the Midlands Association for the Promotion of the Rights of the Blind, said:

I am very grateful to Dr. Smelly Dube and River Valley Group of Companies for what they have done for us. Dr. Dube has always come to our aid such that words fall short of describing the impact this gesture has in uplifting the livelihoods and welfare of us, persons with disabilities.

Another beneficiary, an elderly woman with a visual impairment, was overwhelmed by the company’s generosity. She expressed her gratitude, stating:

I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Dr. Dube and the River Valley Group because quite often people discriminate and frown upon people with disabilities. Dr. Dube and her husband (Mncedisi Dube) are a different breed of people because they are so loving and uplift someone from the dust.

River Valley Group’s corporate social responsibility program includes the distribution of food hampers and other forms of support to vulnerable families. The company has a long-standing history of supporting the community in which it operates. Apart from providing food hampers, River Valley Group also extends assistance in the form of clothing and financial aid.

The company’s commitment to social responsibility has been commended by both government officials and community leaders. Tarisai Mudadigwa, the Acting Gweru District Development Coordinator, acknowledged River Valley Group for complementing the government’s efforts in catering to the less privileged in the community. He stated:

As the business community or development partners, you do not compete with the government efforts but you complement these government efforts. Therefore, I want to thank River Valley for complementing government efforts when it comes to catering to the less privileged people in our communities.

Tarisai Mudadigwa also mentioned that it is important for businesses to fulfil their corporate social responsibility, just like River Valley Group has been doing.

River Valley Group of Companies specialises in land clearing, surveying, producing drawings for water and sewer systems, road services, and developing fully serviced land. They also provide services for designing housing plans and constructing houses according to their clients’ preferences and satisfaction.

