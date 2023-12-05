Robbers Steal Over US$11,000 At A House In Chegutu

4 minutes ago Tue, 05 Dec 2023 09:12:25 GMT

Police in Chegutu are investigating a robbery that took place at a house in Pfupajena where over US$11,000 was stolen. A police report seen by Pindula News states that on 03 December 2023 at around 6:45 PM, two unidentified men armed with a pistol attacked a motorist who was collecting cash from a service station. They stole $5,800, which was the daily sales cash, from the victim. They then forced her to drive to her residence, where they took another $5,300 from a wardrobe. Read the police report:

Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Pfupajena, Chegutu on 03/12/23 around 1845 hours in which two unidentified male suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked a motorist who had been collecting cash from a service station. The suspects took US$ 5 800, cash for daily sales, from the victim before directing her to drive to place of residence where they stole US$ 5 300 which was in the wardrobe.

In another incident, police in Kadoma are investigating a robbery at a cyanidation plant. It is alleged that on the 3rd of December 2023, ten suspects armed with axes and iron bars attacked two pump attendants. They stole 200 kilograms of pregnant gold carbons and other valuable items.

Feedback