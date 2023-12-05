Two Zimbabwean Citizens Among Victims Of A Vigilante Attack In South Africa

According to Mrs. Banda, Talent Moyo’s father identified him by his clothes and belongings, which included church attire and bibles. Plans are being made to confirm his identity through DNA tests so his body can be repatriated for burial in his rural hometown of Kezi. Mrs. Banda said Moyo was a young man who had plans to get married in December.

South Africa is facing a rising murder rate, particularly in ungoverned suburbs like Diepsloot. This town, located north of Johannesburg and home to over 350,000 people, suffers from high rates of killings and rape. Authorities have been criticised for neglecting these areas. Police have initiated a murder investigation after finding the charred bodies of seven young men. Two burned bodies were reported initially, followed by the discovery of five more bodies in a nearby district of Diepsloot.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told AFP that police condemn vigilantism and stress that taking the law into one’s own hands is a serious criminal offence. Masondo added:

Preliminary investigation suggests that in both incidents, the victims were assaulted and burned by the mob.

Diepsloot serves as a stark reminder of South Africa’s struggle with a high murder rate, averaging 68 murders per day in the second quarter of 2023.

