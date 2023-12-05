Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 5-7 December 2023
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) recently released the weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe. The report, issued at 1600 hrs on Tuesday, 5th December 2023, is valid until Thursday, 7th December 2023.
According to the MSD, Tuesday experienced mostly sunny conditions across the country, with temperatures rising as expected, especially in low-lying areas. Maximum temperatures ranged between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, pressure was slightly rising over the Southeastern coasts of South Africa.
The forecast for Wednesday, 6th December 2023, predicts mostly sunny and hot conditions in the northern areas of Zimbabwe. This includes Matabeleland North, all the Mashonaland provinces, the northern parts of Midlands and Manicaland, as well as the Harare metropolitan provinces. On the other hand, the southern parts of the country, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo metropolitan, the southern parts of Midlands and Manicaland, as well as Masvingo provinces, are expected to experience windy, warm, and partly cloudy conditions.
The MSD highlighted that high temperatures can cause dehydration and other related diseases. It was also noted that hot conditions increase the extent of evapotranspiration and dehydration. Additionally, fluctuation of temperatures between night and day may affect the body’s health, leading to common colds, influenza, fever, and asthma.
The MSD encouraged the public to take enough fluids to compensate for water loss due to dehydration, with advice from medical doctors. Additionally, people were urged to put out any fires found in open veld fires and road-sides, and not to leave any fire unattended. It was also recommended to keep warm at night and avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, especially during midday. For those prone to respiratory illnesses, having antihistamines, respirators, or inhalers on standby was suggested.
Looking ahead to Thursday, 7th December 2023, the MSD provided a weather outlook. It indicated that cool and cloudy morning conditions are expected over Mashonaland East and Central, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and the Harare metropolitan provinces. However, as the day progresses, the cloud cover should break up, allowing temperatures to rise to the warm category. In contrast, the western provinces, including Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, and Mashonaland West, are expected to remain mostly sunny and hot.
