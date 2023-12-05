Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 5-7 December 2023

7 minutes ago Tue, 05 Dec 2023 17:01:15 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) recently released the weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe. The report, issued at 1600 hrs on Tuesday, 5th December 2023, is valid until Thursday, 7th December 2023.

According to the MSD, Tuesday experienced mostly sunny conditions across the country, with temperatures rising as expected, especially in low-lying areas. Maximum temperatures ranged between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, pressure was slightly rising over the Southeastern coasts of South Africa.

The forecast for Wednesday, 6th December 2023, predicts mostly sunny and hot conditions in the northern areas of Zimbabwe. This includes Matabeleland North, all the Mashonaland provinces, the northern parts of Midlands and Manicaland, as well as the Harare metropolitan provinces. On the other hand, the southern parts of the country, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo metropolitan, the southern parts of Midlands and Manicaland, as well as Masvingo provinces, are expected to experience windy, warm, and partly cloudy conditions.

Feedback