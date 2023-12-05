Zimbabweans Rush To Apply For Passports As Govt Announces Plans To Increase Fees In January

7 minutes ago Tue, 05 Dec 2023 15:47:12 GMT

Many people in Zimbabwe reportedly rushed to passport offices in Harare to secure travel documents before the increased fees take effect in January next year. Finance Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube, announced in the 2024 national budget that passport fees would be raised from US$120 to US$200 prompting a surge of individuals seeking to obtain passports before the fee hike.

People in the queue outside the passport offices expressed concerns about the increased fees. They worried that the influx of applicants could make it more difficult for them to get their passports. Josephat who was in a queue that snaked from the entrance along Leopold Takawira into Herbert Chitepo Street, literally encircling the Makombe Building complex spoke to NewZiana: