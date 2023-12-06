Save The Children: Zimbabwean Children Intercepted At Beitbridge Border Were Smuggled Not Trafficked

5 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 06:46:28 GMT

Save The Children, a non-profit organisation, believes that the recent attempt to transport over 400 unaccompanied Zimbabwean children to South Africa was a case of child smuggling rather than trafficking.

Border Management Authority officials intercepted 42 buses carrying 443 children, all under the age of eight, at the border post in Musina, Limpopo.

Patience Joe from Save The Children said that the children were likely being taken to visit their parents who work in South Africa. She told SABC News:

