The 2024 National Budget Proposals Still Undergoing Parliamentary Processes - Government

7 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 04:16:52 GMT

The Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services has said the 2024 national Budget proposals presented by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube last week are still undergoing parliamentary processes.

The budget proposals presented by Professor Mthuli Ncube have caused a lot of public outcry. Many people are unhappy with the proposals, especially the plans to increase taxes and introduce new ones. If the budget proposals are accepted, they will be put into action next month.

In an update on the Budget, the Minister of Information, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Parliament had taken steps to ensure that the concerns of the people, as well as the civic and business community, are considered during the Budget process. Committees have been established specifically for this purpose.

