Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGovernance

The 2024 National Budget Proposals Still Undergoing Parliamentary Processes - Government

7 minutes agoWed, 06 Dec 2023 04:16:52 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
The 2024 National Budget Proposals Still Undergoing Parliamentary Processes - Government

The Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services has said the 2024 national Budget proposals presented by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube last week are still undergoing parliamentary processes.

The budget proposals presented by Professor Mthuli Ncube have caused a lot of public outcry. Many people are unhappy with the proposals, especially the plans to increase taxes and introduce new ones. If the budget proposals are accepted, they will be put into action next month. 

In an update on the Budget, the Minister of Information, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Parliament had taken steps to ensure that the concerns of the people, as well as the civic and business community, are considered during the Budget process. Committees have been established specifically for this purpose.

He said these committees play a crucial role in making the Budget a stakeholder-driven process, The Herald reported. They facilitate discussions and debates in the National Assembly and Senate, where different viewpoints are shared and considered. He added:

The Budget proposals are guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the people of Zimbabwe.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The expected revenue inflows, the estimated expenditure priorities and the Constitution of Zimbabwe are the bedrock upon which the national Budget is formulated.

The rights and freedoms of the people of Zimbabwe will not be violated by the budget-making process.

Muswere added that the government’s ultimate goal is to improve the standards of living for the people of Zimbabwe. He said the government will follow a stakeholder-driven approach to Budget formulation aiming to address the needs and aspirations of the citizens and foster sustainable development in the country.

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Mthuli NcubeJenfan Muswere2024 National BudgetZimbabwe Parliament

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback