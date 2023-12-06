Zimbabwe Seeks Loans From UK Banks As It Grapples With Significant Debt Burden

5 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 17:52:32 GMT

Zimbabwe is reportedly seeking loans from mid-tier United Kingdom banks as it grapples with its significant debt burden. With a total debt of US$17.7 billion, the country is finding it difficult to secure funding from larger global lenders due to its poor credit record. As of September, the total public and public guaranteed debt stood at US$17.7 billion, with 72% being foreign debt and 28% local debt, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube revealed in the 2024 National Budget proposal last week. This means that the government owes a lot of money to both international and domestic creditors.

To meet its financial obligations, the government is now in talks with Broughton Capital for a loan of US$100 million, according to newZWire. Broughton Capital, which claims to have arranged debt syndication of close to US$2 billion for Thailand’s infrastructure, could be a potential source of funding for Zimbabwe. Additionally, the government is also negotiating with Dinosaur Merchant Bank, another UK-based investment bank, for a loan of US$125 million.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe is expecting to receive loans from ABSA and Standard Bank in 2024. The two South African banks have raised US$193 million for the construction of hospitals and clinics in the country. The loan disbursement is set to begin with an initial amount of US$105 million. This funding will be used to compensate UK infrastructure company NMS for its work in building healthcare facilities in Zimbabwe.

