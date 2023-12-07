Zimbabwe Denies Child Trafficking Claims By South African Officials

If there was a case of human trafficking of minors, the buses, the drivers and the crew would now have been arrested facing human trafficking charges as guided by the Trafficking In Persons legislation common to both jurisdictions in line with our regional and international obligations.

Kazembe said as of Tuesday night, Zimbabwe had not received the children allegedly intercepted by South African authorities. He said:

To date, Beitbridge Border Post has no record of any 42 buses denied entry into South Africa or 443 minors intercepted or handed over to Zimbabwe authorities. If there is any information to the contrary, we hope to be advised through the well-established communication channels between the two countries.

Kazembe added that the Government was aware that during festive periods, Zimbabwean parents based in South Africa would invite their children to that country once schools closed. He said:

We are, however, aware that during the festive period, once schools close, Zimbabwe parents resident in South Africa, especially on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits, which do not allow for the inclusion of any dependants, invite their children to South Africa for the festive season. It is a requirement that the minors travel with their guardians accompanied by supporting affidavits obtained from their consenting parents in line with agreed procedures. However, of late, the South African authorities are not accepting commissioned affidavits preferring that the minors and their guardians tender affidavits commissioned by local courts. As Zimbabwe, we remain committed to cooperating with our South African counterparts and the region to ensure that movement through our borders remains safe, orderly and regular.

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) Michael Masiapato was on Sunday quoted as saying 443 unaccompanied children were intercepted at the Beitbridge Border Post allegedly being trafficked into the country from Zimbabwe on Saturday night.

Masiapato said that a total of 42 buses intended for South Africa were stopped and searched in a sting operation at the border post in Musina, Limpopo.

He also said the children were denied entry “and we activated the Zimbabwean officials to process them back into Zimbabwe.”

