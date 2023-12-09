Beer Will Always Be There After You Die, Macheso Calls For Moderation During Festive Season

People should know their limits and stop behaving like beer is a new thing.

Beer will always be there and what is important for drinkers is to be responsible and save lives.

Unfortunately, some people party to extremes, which has ended in tears most of the time.

It’s always advisable to stay away from the wheel when drunk. We can’t continue losing lives during this period when we are supposed to be enjoying ourselves with our loved ones.

Macheso also advised parents and guardians to enjoy the end-of-year festivities with the future of their kids in mind. He said:

We should always understand that there is life after the festive season. School fees need to be paid once schools open and we should not be found wanting. It’s sad to see kids being sent back home when their parents were busy overspending during the festive season. We should always prioritise the future of our kids. It should not be affected by our habits. We should not squander what we worked for. Peer pressure should be avoided at all costs to ensure that we won’t regret our actions.

Early this week, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona implored all road users to exercise caution during the 2023/24 festive season.

More: Pindula News

