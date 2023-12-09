CAF Set To Inspect Rwandan Stadium After Zimbabwe, Nigeria And South Africa Lodged Complaints

According to a letter addressed to the Rwandan Football Federation by CAF’s Technical Development Director, CAF will conduct an independent inspection of Huye Stadium. Read the letter:

Concerning the use of the Huye Stadium in Huye during the last CAF/FIFA competitions matches, we would like to draw your attention that CAF has received complaints from the visiting teams concerning the quality of the artificial pitch in the field of play area.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Furthermore, the reports from the CAF Match Command Center (MCC) and the designated CAF match officials also raised the same concerns about the pitch.

In this regard, CAF will carry out an independent inspection of Huye Stadium conducted by an artificial pitch expert, to assess the current state of the pitch for use in CAF/FIFA Senior A international matches.

Based on the inspection report, a decision will be taken by the CAF regarding the approval of the stadium.

We underline that the CAF decision will be made based on the status of the stadium and the level of compliance reported at the time of the inspection.

Accordingly, we kindly ask FERWAFA to suggest the dates in the coming weeks, so that CAF can initiate the coordination of the mission.

We appreciate your contribution in helping us raise the standard of African football with improved facilities as we continue to be exposed to a global audience.