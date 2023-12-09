Top Cop Under Probe For Allegedly Extorting Motorists

We are aware of messages being circulated on social media and this has been brought to the attention of the Commissioner General of Police. The ZRP has taken note of the allegations and investigations are in progress. We will however issue a detailed statement in due course. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Motorists often accuse police officers deployed to enforce traffic laws of soliciting bribes and outright extortion.

On 12 September 2023, ZRP launched an operation dubbed “Tame the Traffic Jungle” to deal with illegal transport operators and tame other forms of lawlessness on the country’s roads.

However, rogue police officers took it as an opportunity to milk motorists with some corrupt police officers soliciting and receiving bribes ranging between US$5 to US$10, even for serious offences.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment