Top Cop Under Probe For Allegedly Extorting Motorists
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating corruption allegations levelled against Assistant Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema (Operations Harare), a senior officer has said.
Assistant Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema is being accused of corruption and extorting transport operators.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald that the allegations have been brought to the attention of Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and investigations are currently underway. He said:
We are aware of messages being circulated on social media and this has been brought to the attention of the Commissioner General of Police.
The ZRP has taken note of the allegations and investigations are in progress. We will however issue a detailed statement in due course.
Motorists often accuse police officers deployed to enforce traffic laws of soliciting bribes and outright extortion.
On 12 September 2023, ZRP launched an operation dubbed “Tame the Traffic Jungle” to deal with illegal transport operators and tame other forms of lawlessness on the country’s roads.
However, rogue police officers took it as an opportunity to milk motorists with some corrupt police officers soliciting and receiving bribes ranging between US$5 to US$10, even for serious offences.
