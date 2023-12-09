Woman (23) Kills Husband With A Kitchen Knife And Flees

A neighbour told the Police that at around 2 AM on Wednesday, he was awakened by some noise as the couple argued over an undisclosed matter.

When he went over to investigate, he saw a pool of blood both on the passage and spare bedroom.

It is alleged that when he enquired from Ndlovu who was outside the house as to what had happened, she admitted having a fight with the now deceased over an undisclosed matter.

Ndlovu reportedly admitted stabbing Mugiyo with a kitchen knife once on the neck.

The neighbour then found Mugiyo lying on the ground facing upwards with blood gushing from a wound on his neck but still showing signs of life.

As the neighbour tried to seek help for Mugiyo, Ndlovu reportedly vanished from the scene with her whereabouts still unknown.

An ambulance was called but could not transport Mugiyo as he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A report was made to the police and the body was later conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

