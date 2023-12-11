SA Police Intercept Vehicles Overloaded With More Than 70 Underage Children From Zimbabwe

The passengers could not provide the legal documentations for being in the country and were placed under arrest on the spot. Most of the passengers could not establish where they were going and were suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

The police suspect that many of the individuals may be victims of human trafficking, as they were unable to establish their final destination. The police also seized the vehicles used to transport the individuals, which included eight Toyota Quantum vehicles, two Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab bakkies with canopies, and a Toyota Fortuner.

The Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Social Development have been called in to assist with processing the undocumented foreign nationals and providing support to the suspected victims of human trafficking. The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Last week, Two Zimbabwean nationals, Tafadzwa Nakakurwa and Beulla Maruza, were arrested for human trafficking after being found with 14 children on a bus travelling to Cape Town. The suspects claimed they were taking the children to their parents, but the police could not verify this information. The children, aged between six and 14, appeared dirty, without extra clothes or bags, and hungry, according to IOL. A team from the Department of Social Development was contacted to assist, including finding a safe place for the children and giving them food. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects may face further charges.

