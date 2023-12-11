ZIFA Could Be In Trouble For Not Attending The Commissioning Of Magaya's Heart Stadium
The Zifa Normalisation Committee did not attend the commissioning of the Heart Stadium by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The event was attended by top government officials, ambassadors, business people, premier league bosses, coaches, media, and players. The absence of the committee drew the anger of Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa, who expressed disappointment and vowed to address the issue. Mlotshwa emphasized that efforts to develop sports infrastructure should be supported by all. Speaking at the event, Mlothswa said:
Your Excellency, I note that the Zifa Normalisation Committee, notwithstanding specific invitations from the host and SRC, is not here representing football. That, your Excellency, is an anomaly we will attend to. Efforts of this nature should be supported by all so that we move in one direction.
The Heart Stadium, built by Yadah FC founder and president Walter Magaya, has a seating capacity of 5,000. It features trendy dugouts, a modern VIP enclosure, corporate boxes, and spacious dressing rooms equipped with modern electronic facilities. Magaya plans to increase the seating capacity to 10,000 by February next year and has offered Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos the opportunity to use the facility for their continental club matches.
Mnangagwa, after touring the facilities, expressed his admiration and praised Magaya for his contribution to the country. He encouraged others in the private sector to follow Magaya’s example in developing sports infrastructure. Sports minister Kirsty Coventry also lauded the project and highlighted the potential for the facility to host national and international events.
Not attending an event officiated by the president could have potential consequences, including the possibility of being fired. In Zimbabwe, there is a system of nepotism and patronage, where connections to political elites often play a role in advancing one’s interests. Although political interference in sports is not allowed, it is common for football administrators in the country to have connections to political elites. Previous administrators such as Felton Kamambo, Philip Chiyangwa, Henrietta Rushwaya, and Cuthbert Dube were linked to the ruling party, ZANU PF. Having connections to political elites in football administration can offer advantages and opportunities. However, it can also lead to conflicts of interest when the priorities of the nation clash with the interests of political elites. In such cases, the interests of the political elites often take precedence, and those who go against their wishes may face negative consequences, such as losing their positions.
