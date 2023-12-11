Mnangagwa, after touring the facilities, expressed his admiration and praised Magaya for his contribution to the country. He encouraged others in the private sector to follow Magaya’s example in developing sports infrastructure. Sports minister Kirsty Coventry also lauded the project and highlighted the potential for the facility to host national and international events.

Not attending an event officiated by the president could have potential consequences, including the possibility of being fired. In Zimbabwe, there is a system of nepotism and patronage, where connections to political elites often play a role in advancing one’s interests. Although political interference in sports is not allowed, it is common for football administrators in the country to have connections to political elites. Previous administrators such as Felton Kamambo, Philip Chiyangwa, Henrietta Rushwaya, and Cuthbert Dube were linked to the ruling party, ZANU PF. Having connections to political elites in football administration can offer advantages and opportunities. However, it can also lead to conflicts of interest when the priorities of the nation clash with the interests of political elites. In such cases, the interests of the political elites often take precedence, and those who go against their wishes may face negative consequences, such as losing their positions.

