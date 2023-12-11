Zimbabwe Consulate In Johannesburg Extends Working Hours For Birth Certificate Registration & Passport Applications

4 minutes ago Mon, 11 Dec 2023 16:51:50 GMT

The Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg has announced an extension of working hours for birth certificate registration and passport applications. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Consulate General, Mr Eria Phiri, said due to increased demand, the Consulate will now operate from 08:00 to 16:00 on every working day.

In addition to the regular working days of Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the Consulate will also be open exclusively for birth certificate registration and passport applications on two specific dates: Wednesday, 13 December 2023, and Wednesday, 20 December 2023. On these days, the Consulate will open at 08:00 and close at 15:00.

Phiri said clearances for repatriating human remains for burial in Zimbabwe will continue to be processed strictly on weekdays through the existing electronic platforms.

