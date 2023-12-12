Court Nullifies President Ramaphosa's Recognition Of Misuzulu As Zulu King

4 minutes ago Tue, 12 Dec 2023 07:53:41 GMT

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognize Misuzulu as the Zulu king is unlawful and invalid. The court has ordered Ramaphosa to appoint an investigative committee to look into allegations that the identification of Misuzulu as king did not follow customary laws and customs, News24 reported.

The legal battle between half-brothers Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini and Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu has been ongoing since 2021 when Prince Misuzulu took over the kingship following the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March of that year. After the subsequent passing of the Regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, in April 2021, the Royal Family identified Prince Misuzulu Singqobile Zulu as the individual who meets the requirements of customary law and customs to assume the position of King. They then sought recognition from President Ramaphosa for Prince Misuzulu as the rightful King. Simakade and Mbonisi Zulu, a half-brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, applied to have Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu as the rightful monarch overturned. They argued that proper procedures were not followed in Misuzulu’s nomination and appointment.

Judge Norman Davis, in delivering the judgment, emphasized that his decision was not about determining who should be the Zulu king, but rather whether Misuzulu’s appointment followed Zulu customs and whether Ramaphosa correctly recognized him under the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

