Government Appeals To Banks To Reduce Charges And Fees

The issue is on (bank) charges. Banks please. Someone commented that we no longer have banks in this country. When I put money into your account, you pay me later. You make a cash withdrawal, you withdraw $100 000, the bank takes its 2% or 3% commission and sometimes there is no limit. When you walk away from the bank, you walk away with $97 000. So, the question is, are we encouraging the depositors to bank their money?

Guvamatanga also accused banks of focusing on non-core business activities instead of lending. Guvamatanga pointed out that most banks generate around 60% to 70% of their income from non-funded sources, which is significantly higher than the norm internationally.

He specifically criticized the charges imposed on Visa and Mastercard debit cards used for foreign transactions, referring to them as “robbery.” Guvamatanga called for banks to address these issues before the end of the festive season and urged them to revise their charges to encourage people to deposit their money in banks.

In response to the high bank charges, the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe mentioned various costs that banks face, including operational and capital costs from service providers, license fees, software maintenance costs, and currency repatriation costs. The association also noted that while traditional current/demand accounts incur bank charges, there are other products such as savings accounts that do not incur charges.

