RBZ Forex Auction: Zimbabwean Dollar Continues To Lose Value Against The United States Dollar

5 minutes ago Tue, 12 Dec 2023 18:54:37 GMT

The Zimbabwean dollar continues to lose value against the United States dollar, as reported by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in its recent Foreign Currency Auction. The exchange rate on Tuesday was ZW$5,903.3898 per USD, compared to ZW$5827.7972 per USD recorded on December 5, 2023.

This depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar has been ongoing since its reintroduction in June 2019, following a period of hyperinflation that led to its abandonment for ten years. The continuous devaluation of the currency has resulted in macroeconomic instability, characterized by high inflation rates.

To address the collapse of the local currency and stabilize the macroeconomy, the government implemented various measures. One such measure was making it mandatory for certain taxes to be paid in Zimbabwean dollars, aiming to create demand for the currency and maintain its value. However, economists, like Tinashe Murapata, argued that this demand was only superficial.

