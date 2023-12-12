Russia's Uralchem Group Donates 23,000 Tonnes Of Mineral Fertiliser To Zimbabwe

Fertilisers are an integral part of the global food security system, which relies on the stability of food production. As one of the key suppliers of mineral fertilisers to international markets including Africa, and a company with a proud mission to create a world without hunger, we see our exceptional role in doing whatever we can to ensure food security in those parts of the world where people may face food shortages. We shall be looking forward to seeing Zimbabwean farmers getting our fertilisers, using it properly and eventually reaping a fruitful harvest. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Mr. Emin Bayramov, the head of special public relations projects at Uralchem Group, announced that the fertiliser donation is currently en route to Zimbabwe. The fertiliser was loaded onto ships in ports located in Riga, Latvia, and Ghent, Belgium. He said in a statement:

Uralchem Group announces that a humanitarian shipment of over 23 000 tonnes of fertiliser for Zimbabwe has been fully loaded onto a vessel in the ports of Riga, Latvia, and Ghent, Belgium, and has started its journey to the port of Beira in Mozambique. From there the fertilisers will be transported to Zimbabwe by land. The shipment, comprising bulk loads of potash and NPKS fertiliser, is again facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which has chartered a vessel to transport the consignment as part of UNCTAD-led efforts.

Mr. Bayramov stated that Uralchem Group will be covering the expenses for the shipment process of the fertiliser. He also stated that the donation to Zimbabwe marks the fourth time the company has provided fertiliser to an African country. So far, Uralchem Group has sent over 100,000 tonnes of fertilisers to Africa without charging any fees. Out of this amount, more than 77,000 tonnes were shipped from ports and warehouses in the European Union in collaboration with the WFP. The fertilisers were sent to Malawi, Kenya, and now Zimbabwe.

The donation from Uralchem Group to Zimbabwe aligns with the United Nations’ goal of ending hunger and ensuring food security. It follows another shipment of mineral fertilizers totalling seven thousand tons that was sent to Zimbabwe from the port of Riga in Latvia, as a donation to the UN World Food Programme. This was part of a larger shipment of 200,000 tons of fertilizers from Russia stored in Latvia.

Tags

Leave a Comment