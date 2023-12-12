Zimbabwean Govt Urged To Invest In The Welfare Of Diaspora Communities

The International Organisation for Migration Zimbabwe national country strategy 2021 to 2024 report states that, in the period 2020 to 2021, the Zimbabwean diaspora community remitted over US$1,6 billion which is a significant percentage of the country’s GDP.

We are working alongside many of these established settler communities such as Indians, Chinese, Pakistanis and other African communities to learn as much as possible from their experiences of creating sustainable communities here in the UK and also how we can transform our country back home.

Presented with this population advantage, it is only prudent for us to organise ourselves to create a vibrant community like many other established communities that have settled before, who have become highly influential and are contributing positively, economically, socially and politically in the country.

The ZLC has solid structures in place, including sub-committees working on various projects, focusing on welfare and support. They organize events such as a Christmas party to foster a sense of belonging and community among Zimbabwean migrants. Goshomi believes that celebrations and social gatherings are crucial to bringing people together and strengthening relationships within the community. These events also provide an opportunity for networking with other communities and fostering inclusivity.

Goshomi acknowledged the challenges faced by new migrants, particularly those working in the healthcare sector with precarious contracts. He said the ZLC aims to create a relaxed environment for open conversations and better communication among community members to address the problems faced by the community.

Zimbabweans living abroad have been urging the government to grant them the right to vote and provide tax breaks to encourage them to send money back home and invest in the country. However, some Zimbabweans are refusing to send money until they are granted voting rights, while others are choosing to invest in other countries due to the challenging business environment in Zimbabwe.

For Zimbabweans in the diaspora to be able to vote, the country’s Constitution needs to be amended. The ruling ZANU PF party has been saying that it would only consider allowing diaspora voting if Western countries lift the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe during the early 2000s. The government has also cited resource constraints as a reason for not prioritising diaspora voting.

