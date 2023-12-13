Walter Magaya Reveals Plans For Chitungwiza

Speaking at the ceremony, Magaya said a few years ago, he proposed a deal to the Chitungwiza Town Council to renovate Chibuku Stadium.

He wanted to use the stadium as a home ground for his Premier Soccer League club Yadah Stars FC. NewsDay quoted Magaya as saying:

Your Excellency, we have approached different city councils, looking first at Chitungwiza where I come from. I wish to construct a stadium in Chitungwiza and replicate the same that is here, at Chibuku Stadium. I have engaged the Chitungwiza City Council, but the response is not yet favourable. It is my prayer that I assist Chitungwiza. If they give me a green light today, I will start work the next day.

He said he wanted to build two stadiums in the dormitory town. Magaya said:

I want to build two stadiums there. I have the stadium plans, and everything is ready, but they (councillors) are slow. They don’t react, I don’t know why. I want to renovate Chibuku Stadium, I want to construct a stadium in Zengeza. I’m ready, I have guys behind the scenes who are ready to sponsor. I have big plans for Chitungwiza, I want to build that city. I went there four years ago; I went there again two years ago so this was my third visit there. I met the full council and I told them I wanted to build Chitungwiza and bring it to life. There are a million people in Chitungwiza and these guys need help, so my dream is to build them stadiums.

The commissioning of The Heart Stadium was attended by top government officials, ambassadors, businesspeople, Premier Soccer League bosses, coaches, and retired and present footballers, among others.

