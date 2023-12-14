13-year-old Shoots Friend (15) Dead, Claims He Wanted To See If A Gun Kills

5 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 13:55:52 GMT

A 13-year-old juvenile from Karoi told the police that he wanted to see if the gun his 10-year-old friend gave him could kill someone as the reason he shot dead his 15-year-old friend.

Police said that it was alleged that the 15-year-old had been struck in the eye by an unknown object which exploded after he threw it in the fire.

However, after an investigation, police said they established that the victim died after being shot by a 0.32 Revolver Taurus pistol in the head.

Feedback