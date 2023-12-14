13-year-old Shoots Friend (15) Dead, Claims He Wanted To See If A Gun Kills
A 13-year-old juvenile from Karoi told the police that he wanted to see if the gun his 10-year-old friend gave him could kill someone as the reason he shot dead his 15-year-old friend.
Police said that it was alleged that the 15-year-old had been struck in the eye by an unknown object which exploded after he threw it in the fire.
However, after an investigation, police said they established that the victim died after being shot by a 0.32 Revolver Taurus pistol in the head.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), police said the incident occurred on 11 November at a house in Chiedza Suburb, Karoi. Read the statement:
Police in Karoi are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 11/11/23 at a house in the Chiedza suburb. The case was initially reported to the police as a sudden death incident in which a male juvenile (15) died after being hit in the eye with an unknown object.
The object had allegedly exploded after it was thrown into the fire by the victim. Investigations by the Police revealed that the victim was shot by another male juvenile (13) on the head with a 0.32 Revolver Taurus pistol.
The suspect confessed to the Police that he wanted to find out if the firearm killed him. The suspect was given the pistol by his friend, a male juvenile (10). The pistol belongs to Takudzwa Saini (18) who is the suspect’s friend’s elder brother (18).
