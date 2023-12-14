Banks Blame Money Transfer Tax For "Exorbitant" Fees

6 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 08:44:19 GMT

The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has defended current bank charges, saying the fees were being increased by the Treasury’s Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT).

Local banks have been accused of fleecing depositors through astronomical bank fees coupled with meagre interest rates on deposits.

Even though almost every other industry in Zimbabwe is struggling due to a weak economy, banks have been thriving as a result of the new focus on non-funded income rather than the core business of lending more.

Feedback