High Court Rescinds Order For Father-in-law To Pay Back Lobola

8 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 15:11:44 GMT

The High Court has set aside a decision that ordered a Karoi man to pay back US$2 700 bride price to his son-in-law after his wife cheated on him, reported H-Metro.

Charles Bandera sued his son-in-law, Maxmillan Kondowe, appealing against a default judgment that ordered him to return the money after his daughter, Shumirai Bandera, committed adultery.

Maxmillan married Shumirai at a ceremony in Karoi sometime in March 2021 but was told he could only start living with her as his wife after their wedding.

Feedback