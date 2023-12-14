Shopkeeper Robbed Of US$400, Raped

Insp Mahoko said the shopkeeper (name withheld to protect her identity), was asleep in the shop in the company of her young sister (20) and a female juvenile (3) when she was attacked.

It is alleged that the two robbers entered the shop and woke up the complainant while threatening to kill her with a machete and demanding money.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Fearing for her life she surrendered US$425 and a Tecno cellphone, said Insp Mahoko.

He said the shopkeeper managed to identify the suspects whom she knew as Nyasha and Baba Devine of Vanguard area in Mberengwa.

Baba Devine allegedly dragged the complainant behind the counter and raped her once. Said Insp Mahoko:

After the act, they went away. A report was made at ZRP Mberengwa and the suspects have not been arrested.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment