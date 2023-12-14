Tshabangu Recalls Harare Mayor, Lovejoy Chitengu

8 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 06:23:42 GMT

The City of Harare will have its fourth mayor in four months after the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando confirmed the recall of the incumbent, Lovejoy Chitengu, who was elected councillor for Ward 36 in the August 2023 general elections.

The recall was instigated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC interim secretary general.

Chitengu was among several Harare councillors recalled by Tshabangu on 13 November before the former was elected mayor. However, a spelling error in his name had spared him the axe.

