Tshabangu Recalls Harare Mayor, Lovejoy Chitengu
The City of Harare will have its fourth mayor in four months after the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando confirmed the recall of the incumbent, Lovejoy Chitengu, who was elected councillor for Ward 36 in the August 2023 general elections.
The recall was instigated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC interim secretary general.
Chitengu was among several Harare councillors recalled by Tshabangu on 13 November before the former was elected mayor. However, a spelling error in his name had spared him the axe.
ZimLive reported that following a series of back-and-forth letters with the City of Harare, Chitando clarified in a December 11 letter to Harare’s town clerk:
Reference is made to… our minute to yourselves dated November 13; your minute to ourselves dated November 16 and the received communication from Citizens Coalition for Changs dated November 26 on the matter of Lovejoy Chitengu who has ceased to be a member.
In terms of section 278(1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 129(1)(k), ward 36 is vacant.
Please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the vacancy.
Jacob Mafume was Harare’s mayor until the 23 August general elections. Ian Makone was elected as Harare mayor on 11 September before he was recalled by Tshabangu on 13 November. Chitengu was elected Harare mayor on 21 November.
The City of Harare must now elect a new mayor, the fourth for the city since August.
