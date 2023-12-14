Welshman Ncube Contradicts Chamisa, Says CCC Is MDC Alliance Rebranded

CCC activists loyal to Chamisa have been demanding that Ncube and Tendai Biti, who were both vice presidents in the MDC Alliance before the party was abandoned to form the CCC in January 2022, should speak out and condemn Tshabangu.

Ncube and Biti have been absent from the party’s major political gatherings in the run-up to the elections and after the elections.

When CCC supporter Chris Chidarikire confronted Ncube on X over why he hadn’t attended the party’s structure called the Citizens National Assembly (CNA), Ncube said: “Am I a member of CNA? If so, how did I become a member?”

When Chidarikire rephrased his question to ask if Ncube was “in the leadership” of the CCC, he appeared to suggest that he should be, but he was not because the party had unconstitutionally abandoned its structure. Ncube said:

As of January 22, 2022, I was vice president of MDC Alliance which on that date by resolution of its National Council resolved to reconstitute itself as CCC and participate in the March 2022 by-elections under that name. At that meeting, the National Council didn’t resolve to dissolve itself.

When challenged to condemn Tshabangu, Ncube said he doesn’t have the mandate to do so as he is no longer in leadership structures. He said:

When Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora started recalling MDC Alliance MPs and councillors did I not, in my capacity as vice president of MDC Alliance come out guns blazing right up to the end?… In what capacity do you want me to insert myself now?

Critics argue Chamisa collapsed the structures he had in the MDC Alliance to concentrate power on himself resulting in a fallout with some of the founders of the party among them Ncube and Biti.

Chamisa insists CCC has no links whatsoever with the MDC Alliance, saying it’s a new political party altogether.

