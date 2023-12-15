€10 000 Raised After Zimbabwean Woman Dies On Arrival In Ireland

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by Faith Zinyemba to raise funds to repatriate Valerie’s mum’s body back to Zimbabwe for burial has raised €10 017 since being set up earlier this week. Said Zinyemba:

The sudden loss has left Valerie inconsolable. She now faces the immense challenge of bringing her mother’s remains back to Zimbabwe for a proper burial.

The repatriation costs, along with the associated funeral expenses, have placed a significant financial burden on the family (€10 500).

Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a profound difference in helping Valerie bring her mother home and give her a dignified send-off.

Thank you for making a difference this Christmas by bringing comfort to a heartbroken daughter during her time of need.