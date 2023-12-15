€10 000 Raised After Zimbabwean Woman Dies On Arrival In Ireland
A Zimbabwean woman died suddenly 24 hours after arriving in Donegal, Ireland, to spend Christmas with her daughter.
Mavis Clinic Manyonga had travelled from Zimbabwe to celebrate Christmas with her daughter Valerie Munashe Makuwe, a nurse, in Letterkenny.
According to Donegal News, tragedy struck within 24 hours of her arrival, she suffered a cardiac arrest, leaving Valerie and her family shattered.
A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by Faith Zinyemba to raise funds to repatriate Valerie’s mum’s body back to Zimbabwe for burial has raised €10 017 since being set up earlier this week. Said Zinyemba:
The sudden loss has left Valerie inconsolable. She now faces the immense challenge of bringing her mother’s remains back to Zimbabwe for a proper burial.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The repatriation costs, along with the associated funeral expenses, have placed a significant financial burden on the family (€10 500).
Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a profound difference in helping Valerie bring her mother home and give her a dignified send-off.
Thank you for making a difference this Christmas by bringing comfort to a heartbroken daughter during her time of need.
Repatriating a body from Europe to Africa is a challenging process, often involving several legal, logistical, and cultural considerations.
The legal requirements include obtaining permits, certificates, and clearances from various government departments, such as the embassy or consulate of the deceased’s home country.
More: Pindula News