Prominent Mozambican Journalist João Chamusse Murdered

Chamusse was the co-owner and editor of Ponto por Ponto, a privately owned online weekly newspaper, and he was an influential figure known for contributing critical commentary on the government via a local TV station.

The newspaper stated that its editorial director fell prey to a “knife-related murder.”

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

In response to this tragic incident, the Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday urged authorities in Mozambique to thoroughly investigate the alleged murder.

Muthoki Mumo, CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative, in Nairobi, said:

CPJ is deeply disturbed by the killing of prominent Mozambican journalist João Chamusse, and we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Mozambican authorities should urgently and credibly investigate Chamusse’s killing and its motive, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Previously, Chamusse co-founded the weekly Canal de Moçambique newspaper and worked as a reporter at the Metical newspaper edited by journalist Carlos Cardoso, who was murdered for his journalism in 2000.

Africa has witnessed instances of journalists being targeted and murdered for their work.

These acts of violence can have a chilling effect on journalism and suppress the truth, impacting society as a whole.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment