Three TelOne Centre Of Learning Students In Court For Exam Leakage

According to court papers, on Friday last week, the TelOne Centre of Learning, represented by Josephine Muzhangiri, received information that the examination papers being written had leaked at the institution.

Muzhangiri started doing some internal investigations, which then revealed that Nicolet Rukasha and Princess Gunduza, who are Part 1.1 students, were seen with leaked HEXCO Engineering Mathematics Paper 1.

The exam had been written the previous day at the Institution.

When they were questioned, they revealed that they bought the leaked examination paper from Mangombe and Chimutsa.

Mangombe was approached and he led Muzhangiri to Chimutsa who revealed that he got the paper from Elton James, leading to their arrest.

More: Pindula News

