Crime Watch: Man Arrested For Buying Fetilisers Donated Under Presidential Inputs Program

In another case, the police in Karoi are investigating a murder that occurred on 11th November 2023 in the Chiedza suburb. Initially reported as a sudden death, it was discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile died after being hit in the eye by an object. The object allegedly exploded when the victim threw it into a fire. Further investigation revealed that the victim had been shot in the head by a 13-year-old male juvenile using a 0.32 Revolver Taurus pistol. The suspect confessed that he wanted to test if the firearm was lethal. The pistol had been given to him by a 10-year-old male juvenile, whose elder brother, Takudzwa Saini (18), owned the weapon.

Similarly, in Madlambuzi, the police have arrested Calbert Mpofu (30) in connection with the murder of his uncle, Lisani Dube (46). Dube was fatally struck on the forehead with a knobkerrie during a drinking spree at Kungubo Business Centre on 9th December 2023.

Lastly, in Plumtree, the police are investigating the murder of Oscar Muleya (35), whose body was found on 11th December 2023. Muleya had numerous bruises on his body and strangulation marks on his neck. The crime scene was discovered along a fireguard between Orange Groove Farm and the Bulawayo/Plumtree railway line.

The police urge anyone with information related to these cases to report to the nearest police station. By working together, the community and law enforcement can help ensure justice and safety for all.

