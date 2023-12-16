Jailed Robber Taj Abdul And Accomplices Convicted Of 13 More Counts Of Armed Robbery
Three notorious robbers, Musa Taj Abdul, Charles Lundu, and Sean Andile Dhlamini, who are already in jail for previous convictions, have now been convicted of 13 counts of armed robbery, mostly in Borrowdale. The conviction was made by Harare regional magistrate Ignatio Mhere, and the trio will return to court on January 5, 2024, for sentencing.
The court heard that in July 2020, the three robbers used threats of violence and weapons such as a shotgun, pistols, hammer, and iron bars to commit robberies. They targeted individuals and looted valuables, including cash, cell phones, laptops, perfumes, and other property. The total value of the stolen items in just one case amounted to US$1,656.
In another incident, the trio robbed 12 individuals of their cell phones and laptops at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale. The value of the stolen items in these 12 counts was US$3,475.
Prosecutor Kelvin Munyimi presented evidence proving their involvement in the armed robberies. The court found overwhelming evidence against the accused, leading to their conviction.
Musa Taj Abdul, in particular, has a long history of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition cases. He has been linked to various heists over two decades before being arrested in 2020.
