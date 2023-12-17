Crime Watch: Man Stabbed And Robbed Of Over US$14,000 By People Who Offered Him Transport
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported on several criminal incidents that have taken place in different parts of the country. In various reports seen by Pindula News, police said these incidents include murder, robbery, accidents, and illegal possession of firearms.
In Mazowe, the police have arrested a woman named Sarah Chivadzwa (37) who is suspected to be mentally ill. She is connected to a murder case that occurred on December 14th, 2023 at Cetric Farm, Chebanga Village. The victim was her 7-year-old nephew who was struck on the head with an axe. The suspect had reportedly told her uncle that she had a nightmare in which she dreamt of killing her 5-year-old daughter.
In Harare, the police are seeking information regarding the identification of a deceased adult male. The body was found near Spar Supermarket, Current Shopping Centre in Budiriro 5 A. The victim had a cut on his head and was wearing black trousers and a torn purple shirt. Anyone with information is urged to report it to the nearest police station.
Another case in Harare involves a robbery that occurred along Mutare Road near Ruwa. The victim was stabbed multiple times on the thigh and back by five suspects who were travelling in a Honda CRV vehicle. The suspects offered the complainant a lift from Simon Muzenda bus terminus in Harare CBD to Mutare. They stole US$14,035.00 in cash and a cellphone. The police are appealing to the public for any information that can assist in the investigation.
In Jumbo Mine, Mazowe, the police arrested Leeward Chawata (24) for possession of a pistol without a certificate during an operation against machete gangs and illegal gold mining. Chawata was arrested while involved in a fight with artisanal miners.
The ZRP is actively investigating these cases and encourages the public to provide any relevant information that may assist in solving them.