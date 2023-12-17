Crime Watch: Man Stabbed And Robbed Of Over US$14,000 By People Who Offered Him Transport

6 minutes ago Sun, 17 Dec 2023 16:51:03 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported on several criminal incidents that have taken place in different parts of the country. In various reports seen by Pindula News, police said these incidents include murder, robbery, accidents, and illegal possession of firearms.

In Mazowe, the police have arrested a woman named Sarah Chivadzwa (37) who is suspected to be mentally ill. She is connected to a murder case that occurred on December 14th, 2023 at Cetric Farm, Chebanga Village. The victim was her 7-year-old nephew who was struck on the head with an axe. The suspect had reportedly told her uncle that she had a nightmare in which she dreamt of killing her 5-year-old daughter.

In Harare, the police are seeking information regarding the identification of a deceased adult male. The body was found near Spar Supermarket, Current Shopping Centre in Budiriro 5 A. The victim had a cut on his head and was wearing black trousers and a torn purple shirt. Anyone with information is urged to report it to the nearest police station.

