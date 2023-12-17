We have one international seaport called Port Howland located on the South East Pole and one biggest city called Nashville city, where the international airport of Amelia International Airport is located.

The United Republic of Delvin has an equatorial climate characterized by minimal rainfall, constant wind, and intense sunshine. Its natural resources include guano, a substance derived from the excrement of wild bats and birds, which is commonly used as fertilizer due to its high nutrient content. However, the island lacks access to fresh water, a crucial resource that the new state aims to address through innovative means.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Jokonya, known for his various academic achievements, discovered the unclaimed territory during his research tours. Inspired by the desire to protect his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, he conducted extensive research on how to create a country or start one on an unclaimed island. According to the Montevideo Convention, a state must possess a permanent population, defined territory, government, and the capacity to conduct international relations.

Although URD has been listed as a micro-nation, its status is contested by the United States, which also claims the island as part of its territory. Jokonya plans to move to the island in January and hopes to attract investors to develop the economy of his newly established country. The first 36 registered residents of URD come from various countries, primarily in Asia and Europe.

More Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment