Zimbabwean-born Academic Declares A New Country, Becomes Its 1st Prime Minister
Professor Webiston Jokonya, a Zimbabwean-born academic, recently made history by declaring a new sovereign state called the United Republic of Delvin (URD). This new state is located on Howland Island, which is situated in the Central Pacific Ocean, about 1,700 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu. The island, measuring just 160 hectares, was previously unclaimed and uninhabited until Jokonya declared it a country in 2023.
At present, the URD has only 36 registered citizens, according to NewsDay. In his declaration speech as the first Prime Minister of URD, Jokonya expressed his excitement about turning his dream into reality and welcomed investors to the new nation. He said:
The URD welcomes all investors and as a new government we want to make diplomatic ties with the global world.Feedback
We have one international seaport called Port Howland located on the South East Pole and one biggest city called Nashville city, where the international airport of Amelia International Airport is located.
The United Republic of Delvin has an equatorial climate characterized by minimal rainfall, constant wind, and intense sunshine. Its natural resources include guano, a substance derived from the excrement of wild bats and birds, which is commonly used as fertilizer due to its high nutrient content. However, the island lacks access to fresh water, a crucial resource that the new state aims to address through innovative means.
Jokonya, known for his various academic achievements, discovered the unclaimed territory during his research tours. Inspired by the desire to protect his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, he conducted extensive research on how to create a country or start one on an unclaimed island. According to the Montevideo Convention, a state must possess a permanent population, defined territory, government, and the capacity to conduct international relations.
Although URD has been listed as a micro-nation, its status is contested by the United States, which also claims the island as part of its territory. Jokonya plans to move to the island in January and hopes to attract investors to develop the economy of his newly established country. The first 36 registered residents of URD come from various countries, primarily in Asia and Europe.
