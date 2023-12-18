9 People Die As Two Honda Fit Vehicles Collide

6 minutes ago Mon, 18 Dec 2023 12:48:51 GMT

Nine people died in a head-on collision close to Mazowe Citrus along the Harare-Bindura Road when two Honda Fit vehicles collided head-on at around 2 am on Monday.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo confirmed the accident saying the vehicles burst into flames and the victims were burnt beyond recognition, The Herald reported.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed the accident and said more details will emerge in due course.

