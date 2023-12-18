Bulawayo City Has Extended Rationing Water To 120 Hours
The city of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, has extended water rationing by an additional 48 hours, bringing the total rationing time to 120 hours. Authorities say this decision was made due to a significant drop in water levels in the key reservoir, which currently stands at only 4% of the desired level.
The shortage of rainfall has been attributed to the El Niño weather pattern, a natural climate phenomenon that causes changes in ocean temperatures and atmospheric conditions. This particular El Niño is predicted to be historically strong and among the most intense since 1950, according to the US Climate Prediction Center. It has been associated with extreme weather events around the world, including storms, droughts, and wildfires.
The water crisis in Bulawayo is not a new problem. The city has been grappling with water shortages for many years due to a combination of factors, including rapid population growth, ageing infrastructure, and limited water resources. The situation has been exacerbated by climate change and the unpredictability of rainfall patterns.
To address the long-term water shortage, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam was proposed in 1912 as part of the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (MZWP). However, due to a lack of political will and insufficient funding, the dam has yet to be completed. The project was recently awarded to the China International Water and Electric Corporation.
Once finished, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam will be the third-largest inland water body in Zimbabwe, following Tokwe-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi. The dam is located in Region Four, which experiences low rainfall and high temperatures. The government has invested over US$122 million in the project. In 2012, the government took over the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (MZWP) from the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Trust, led by the late Dumiso Dabengwa. The government had promised to accelerate the project’s completion but had limited success.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v