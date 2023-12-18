Bulawayo City Has Extended Rationing Water To 120 Hours

6 minutes ago Mon, 18 Dec 2023 08:05:03 GMT

The city of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, has extended water rationing by an additional 48 hours, bringing the total rationing time to 120 hours. Authorities say this decision was made due to a significant drop in water levels in the key reservoir, which currently stands at only 4% of the desired level.

The shortage of rainfall has been attributed to the El Niño weather pattern, a natural climate phenomenon that causes changes in ocean temperatures and atmospheric conditions. This particular El Niño is predicted to be historically strong and among the most intense since 1950, according to the US Climate Prediction Center. It has been associated with extreme weather events around the world, including storms, droughts, and wildfires.

The water crisis in Bulawayo is not a new problem. The city has been grappling with water shortages for many years due to a combination of factors, including rapid population growth, ageing infrastructure, and limited water resources. The situation has been exacerbated by climate change and the unpredictability of rainfall patterns.

