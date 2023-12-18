Zimbabwe Experiences An Increase In International Tourists - ZimStats
According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats), Zimbabwe experienced a 46.7% increase in international visitors during the third quarter of 2023. The country welcomed a total of 470,000 visitors from abroad, compared to 320,000 during the same period in 2022. Overall, Zimbabwe received 1,1 million arrivals during the third quarter, including immigrants, visitors, and returning residents.
ZimStats acting director-general, Mrs Matiwonesa Phiri, said returning residents from abroad constituted the largest proportion of arrivals during the period. Holiday visitors accounted for 44.2% of the total visitors, while visitors in transit made up 28.5%. Business visitors accounted for 24.4% of the arrivals, and a smaller percentage came for education or shopping purposes.
The number of holiday visitors increased by 18.6% compared to the previous year’s third quarter, while the number of visitors for shopping purposes saw a significant increase of 89.8%. Business visitors also saw a substantial increase of 212.8% during the same period.
In terms of transportation, the majority of arrivals used road transport (71.41%), followed by air transport (28.56%), and a small percentage used rail. Among those using road transport, a significant number passed through the Beitbridge border post. Among air travelers, the majority entered through RGM International Airport, followed by Victoria Falls International Airport and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.
Zimbabwe is a Southern African country with excellent weather conditions and several tourist attractions. Victoria Falls, located within the wildlife-rich Victoria Falls, offers breathtaking views and thrilling activities. Hwange National Park is one of Africa’s finest for wildlife, particularly elephants. Gweru is known for the popular Antelope Park and its lion rehabilitation program. Great Zimbabwe showcases ancient ruins built by indigenous Africans. Harare, the capital, has a relaxed vibe, with attractions such as the Botanical Garden and National Gallery. Matobo National Park features impressive granite scenery and ancient rock art. Lake Kariba offers stunning views and wildlife experiences. Bulawayo is rich in colonial history and cultural diversity. Mana Pools National Park provides close encounters with wildlife, including walking safaris. Mutare, located in the foothills of the Eastern Highlands, is picturesque and known for its history and rock paintings. Zimbabwe offers a range of experiences for tourists to enjoy its natural beauty and cultural heritage.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v