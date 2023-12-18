Zimbabwe Experiences An Increase In International Tourists - ZimStats

6 minutes ago Mon, 18 Dec 2023 05:13:25 GMT

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats), Zimbabwe experienced a 46.7% increase in international visitors during the third quarter of 2023. The country welcomed a total of 470,000 visitors from abroad, compared to 320,000 during the same period in 2022. Overall, Zimbabwe received 1,1 million arrivals during the third quarter, including immigrants, visitors, and returning residents.

ZimStats acting director-general, Mrs Matiwonesa Phiri, said returning residents from abroad constituted the largest proportion of arrivals during the period. Holiday visitors accounted for 44.2% of the total visitors, while visitors in transit made up 28.5%. Business visitors accounted for 24.4% of the arrivals, and a smaller percentage came for education or shopping purposes.

The number of holiday visitors increased by 18.6% compared to the previous year’s third quarter, while the number of visitors for shopping purposes saw a significant increase of 89.8%. Business visitors also saw a substantial increase of 212.8% during the same period.

