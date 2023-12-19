Armed Robber Brutally Kills Zvishavane Businesswoman

The suspect then shot Hwahwa in the head at point-blank range and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and two cellphones. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder of a shop owner, Mercy Hwahwa (42) who was brutally killed on 13th December 2023 at a house in Maglas, Zvishavane.

An unknown suspect who was armed with an unidentified pistol and wearing a face mask intercepted Mercy Hwahwa’s employee who was coming from the shop to Mercy Hwahwa’s residence to hand over cash realized from daily sales.

The suspect forced the employee to show him Mercy Hwahwa’s residence saying that he had inside information that Mercy Hwahwa had cash received from a savings club (mukando).

When the suspect arrived at the house, he demanded cash from Mercy Hwahwa, who denied having any and then shot her in the head with a pistol.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash, two cellphones and US$100.00 realized from daily sales at the shop.

Mercy Hwahwa was taken to Zvishavane Hospital where she died upon admission.

Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 70 3631 or WhatsApp at 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.