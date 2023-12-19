Former ZIFA Boss' Arrest... Fresh Details Emerge

Tsholotsho Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer Nkululeko Sibanda (55) and finance executive Brighton Malandule (51) appeared at Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing 5 counts of criminal abuse of office.

It is the State’s case that on 19 October 2019, Tsholotsho RDC through accused one entered into a contract with Makhadu Marketing for installation of a borehole worth ZWL164 260 without following due processes.

Accused one authorized the processing of the full payment of the cost of the borehole before the contractor had fulfilled the terms of contract.

Accused two effected payments without carrying out due diligence.

In June 2021 accused one, without following procurement procedures sought quotations from 2 suppliers for fitting up a new solar pump at Mgomeni Primary School.

He went on to authorize processing of payment of USD1930 to Arnorene Enterprises Private Limited and accused two effected transfers of funds without carrying out due diligence.

In November 2021 and May 2022, Tsholotsho RDC engaged Arnorene Enterprises to do borehole maintenance at 3 sites in the council’s Ward 7 and went on to process payments amounting to ZWL164 000 and ZWL55 000 respectively, to Arnorene Enterprises, without following due processes.

On 10 April 2023, Tsholotsho RDC contracted Papcastle Services Private Limited to do motor vehicle repairs worth USD7 699 without obtaining authority to engage in a direct procurement from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

The accused persons processed payment amounting to USD7 000 between 13 May 2023 and 11 July 2023 without carrying out due diligence.

The two were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) following a tip-off from a whistleblower.

Accused persons were granted ZWL1 200 000 bail each. The matter was remanded to 5 February 2024 pending finalization of investigations by ZACC.

