Mob Justice: "Viral" CPU Thief Dies In Hospital

She urged residents to desist from carrying dangerous weapons such as screwdrivers, knives and machetes and axes in public places. Said Msebele:

Circumstances are that on December 12 at around 2 AM, Lucky Ncube was arrested after being found in possession of a CPU in Mahatshula North by residents.

The residents blew a whistle alerting other members of the community who gathered and started assaulting the now-deceased with knobkerries.

He admitted to stealing the CPU at Cowdray Park, Bulawayo. A police report was then made.

On the same date at around 9 AM, Lucky Ncube was referred to Mpilo Hospital for treatment and was admitted.

Information was later received to the effect that Lucky Ncube had passed on.

The concerned members of the public are assisting the police with further investigations.

In as much as we appreciate arrests effected by members of the public, as the police we warn the community not to take the law into their own hands but to engage the police as soon as a citizen arrest has been effected.