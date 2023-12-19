Mob Justice: "Viral" CPU Thief Dies In Hospital
A suspected thief who was subjected to mob justice in Mahatshula Suburb, Bulawayo, has died.
According to the Chronicle, the suspected thief’s confession video went viral after residents apprehended and assaulted him.
His death was confirmed to the publication by ZRP acting spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.
She urged residents to desist from carrying dangerous weapons such as screwdrivers, knives and machetes and axes in public places. Said Msebele:
Circumstances are that on December 12 at around 2 AM, Lucky Ncube was arrested after being found in possession of a CPU in Mahatshula North by residents.
The residents blew a whistle alerting other members of the community who gathered and started assaulting the now-deceased with knobkerries.
He admitted to stealing the CPU at Cowdray Park, Bulawayo. A police report was then made.
On the same date at around 9 AM, Lucky Ncube was referred to Mpilo Hospital for treatment and was admitted.
Information was later received to the effect that Lucky Ncube had passed on.
The concerned members of the public are assisting the police with further investigations.
In as much as we appreciate arrests effected by members of the public, as the police we warn the community not to take the law into their own hands but to engage the police as soon as a citizen arrest has been effected.
Mob justice is common in Zimbabwe as members of the public vent their frustrations on suspected thieves.
In September this year, a 45-year-old man, Hloniphani Ndlovu from Maphisa, Kezi in Matabeleland South Province was murdered by a mob of over 20 individuals for robbery.
It was alleged that Ndlovu, armed with a firearm, robbed a group of people. After the robbery, the victims teamed up and pursued Ndlovu.
Upon catching up with him, they subjected him to a severe assault. Subsequently, the suspects handed him over to local police in Maphisa.
Recognising the severity of his injuries, the authorities referred him to hospital.
Ndlovu succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.
